The New Orleans Pelicans listed forward Zion Williamson as questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, providing the latest update on his recovery from a left hamstring strain. The game, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, closes out New Orleans’ five-game homestand as the team attempts to halt a six-game losing streak.

Williamson last played in Monday’s 126–109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal on 7-for-14 shooting across 28 minutes. The 25-year-old has appeared in five games this season, averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and two steals while shooting 48.7% from the field and 66.7% from three in 31.4 minutes per contest.

The Pelicans also designated guard Saddiq Bey as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Bey last appeared in Sunday’s 124–106 loss to the Golden State Warriors, where he recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist on 4-for-10 shooting in 25 minutes. The 26-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists per game this season while shooting 42.9% from the field and 40% from deep over 13 appearances, including seven starts.

Zion Williamson’s injury status takes spotlight entering Pelicans–Nuggets clash

Wednesday’s matchup comes as the Pelicans continue adjusting following the dismissal of head coach Willie Green last week. Associate head coach James Borrego was elevated to interim head coach as the organization seeks stability amid its 2–12 start. New Orleans has struggled on both ends of the floor during its current skid, with injuries further impacting rotations and consistency.

Denver arrives in New Orleans looking to rebound after its seven-game win streak was snapped in a 130–127 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The Nuggets, now 10–3, remain one of the Western Conference’s strongest teams behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who continues to anchor Denver’s offense with elite scoring, rebounding and playmaking. The Nuggets’ depth and ball movement have been central to their early-season success, with strong contributions surrounding Jokic.

The Pelicans will determine Williamson’s and Bey’s availability closer to tipoff, with both players’ statuses carrying significant implications for a roster seeking to regain footing. A potential Williamson return would provide a major boost for an offense that has lacked its full firepower during the losing streak.

New Orleans aims to close its homestand on a more competitive note, while Denver looks to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season.