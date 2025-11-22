The New Orleans Pelicans are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. However, after playing nearly 30 minutes in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks, it appears Zion Williamson was slapped with an injury status for the game against Atlanta.

Reports indicate that the 25-year-old forward is officially ruled out with a left hamstring injury for Saturday's contest against the Hawks, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. It's said that the decision to sit Zion Williamson is more for injury management, and it doesn't sound like it will be a long-term issue.

“The Pelicans say Zion Williamson (left hamstring injury management) is out tonight against Atlanta after playing nearly 30 minutes Friday night in Dallas.”

Williamson has only played in seven of the available 16 games so far this season. Injuries have been the story of his career, as the former No. 1 overall pick has only played more than 30 games in a single season twice throughout his career. When healthy, the Pelicans' star is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 51.0% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line this season.

With Williamson ruled out once again, New Orleans will likely have to turn to Saddiq Bey or Herbert Jones in the power forward spot. Especially with Karlo Matkovic also dealing with an injury of his own. However, the Pelicans are going to have to lean on their two rookies, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, who have each displayed major potential early on this season.

The Pelicans and Hawks tip off at 7 p.m. EST. It'll be a home game in New Orleans as the team hopes to snap an eight-game losing streak.