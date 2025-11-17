The New Orleans Pelicans are facing a crossroads, and the conversation now shifts to life after firing Willie Green. With Green officially fired, attention turns to the growing list of replacements linked to the Pelicans head coach seat. One name rising fast is Darvin Ham. Another is Kevin Ollie. And according to Marc Stein, both candidates are drawing early interest as the Pelicans begins mapping out its future.

Stein noted that Darvin Ham, currently an assistant with Milwaukee, has surfaced as a serious name to watch. His presence carries weight. In Los Angeles, he guided the Lakers through playoff storms, won a title as a player, and built the kind of locker-room command front offices covet. As the Pelicans re-evaluate their direction, they need stability. They need clarity. And they need someone who can keep stars aligned under the brightest lights. Ham checks many of those boxes.

Meanwhile, Ollie brings a different flavor, one rooted in development and culture. He won a national championship at UConn and later stepped in as interim head coach for the Nets, earning strong reviews. Moreover, Stein added that Troy Weaver, a respected voice in the Pelicans’ decision-making orbit, has long admired Ollie’s leadership style. That connection alone gives his candidacy real momentum as the search widens.

What the Pelicans Want Next

The Pelicans stand in a delicate moment. They have talent. They have youth. And yet the results have flattened, leading to Willie Green’s firing. That is why ownership is weighing every angle. They want a coach who can maximize Zion Williamson while elevating the supporting cast around him. Stronger late-game identity is also a priority. And above all, they need a voice that pushes the roster without breaking the room.

Green leaves respected, but the Pelicans organization must decide which new voice becomes the missing spark. Ham offers championship framing. Ollie offers culture and development roots. Both represent a shift in tone, maybe even in ambition.

The pressure builds now. If the Pelicans want to rise in the West, which head coach will they trust to carry the climb?