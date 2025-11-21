The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disappointing season, but the players are doing whatever they can to right the ship. Some of them might be taking it to the extreme to do whatever it takes, and it's costing them money out of their pockets. Jose Alvarado was the latest player fined in the league after flopping against the Denver Nuggets, and they pocketed him $2,000.

It was an obvious flop from Alvarado, as he was defending Bruce Brown, and he dramatically fell to the floor after he pushed slightly. Even Brown knew he flopped after Alvarado dropped to the floor. The league has made it known that players will be disciplined for being over dramatic, and they're showing it in real time by fining players.

Despite the flop, Alvarado is one of the players in the league who tries to compete on every possession, and he has a knack for being sneaky and coming up with steals on the opposing team when they don't see him coming.

Article Continues Below

His tactics haven't worked as much this season, but it may not make much of a difference when looking at their record. The Pelicans are near the bottom of the Western Conference, and it's hard to see them turn things around anytime soon. Injuries have once again hurt them early in the year, with Zion Williamson missing time, as well as Jordan Poole.

Williamson recently returned to the floor, but the team is still waiting on Poole to return. Of course, Dejounte Murray is still rehabbing from an Achilles injury from last season, and he should be back later in the year.

The bright spots from the Pelicans have been the young players such as Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Both have shown that they may have been worth the draft picks for the Pelicans, and if they can continue to develop as the season continues, the sky could be the limit for them.