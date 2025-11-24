New Orleans rookie Derik Queen has been balling out lately. Even the Atlanta Falcons have taken notice.

The Falcons handily beat the New Orleans Saints, 24-10, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday to snap their five-game losing streak and improve to 4-7. After the game, the Falcons' account on X had a Queen-inspired post.

“Marked safe from Derik Queen,” read the caption, while including a video of defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro celebrating.

The 20-year-old Queen couldn't help but react: “January 7th, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. Central Time,” referring to their next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jan 7th, 2026 at 6:30pm central time. https://t.co/ZiLqC0bW3t — derik queen (@derikqueen1) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

It looks like the young center already has the date circled on his calendar as he wants to get back at Atlanta for calling him out, albeit jokingly.

The Pelicans lost to the Hawks, 115-98, on Saturday. Queen had 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Fans expressed their support for Queen after his subtle warning.

“60-piece, marking my calendar,” said @Juice14aple.

“He's so Baltimore, I have no choice but to set the reminder in my phone. I'm not missing this one,” added @Not_lately.

“I love this guy, man,” wrote @SwervHerbo.

“That’s my quarterback,” posted @EazyEth504.

“You’re the hope, young buck, the city needs you,” commented @T_Deaux225.

Queen had a slow start to his maiden campaign but has since picked it up, averaging 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in November. He has put up 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in their last three games.

The 13th overall pick out of Maryland has displayed his versatile game, drawing praises from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and NBA legend Tim Duncan.

The Pelicans, however, have struggled with only two wins in 15 outings.