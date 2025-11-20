Derik Queen received praise from Nikola Jokic following his performance in the New Orleans Pelicans' 125-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

In 30 minutes of action, Queen shined with a stat line of 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 12-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Jokic reflected on facing the rookie center after the game, per reporter Vic Lombardi. He complimented Queen's game of being efficient around the rim and having moves that can allow him to produce on the court.

“He has some moves … He's unorthodox. Great touch around the rim, feel for the game. It's good to see somebody different,” Jokic said.

“Does he remind you of you?” a reporter asked.

“I can see it, yeah,” Jokic answered.

Media talked to Queen about his performance after the contest as well. They asked him about his interactions with Jokic, which the rookie center had a humorous response.

“Did you [and Nikola Jokic] have a conversation while on the court?” a reported asked.

“I tried to say something to him, but he didn't really say nothing,” Queen said.

How Derik Queen, Pelicans played against Nuggets

Nikola Jokic certainly respects Derik Queen following their first matchup against one another. However, Jokic and the Nuggets got the last laugh as they came out with the win over the Pelicans.

New Orleans got off to a good start as the squad led 30-26 after the first quarter. However, Denver fired back by outscoring the hosts 71-53 in the second and third periods, proving to deal fatal blows to the Pelicans' chances of winning.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Nuggets prevailed in both categories by making 11 3-pointers while crating 35 assists. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans, who only made seven triples and dished out 25 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for New Orleans in the loss, including Queen. Trey Murphy III delivered a solid performance of 23 points, five steals, three assists, two rebounds, and a block. He shot 7-of-14 overall, including 5-of-12 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Jeremiah Fears came next with 16 points and three rebounds, while Zion Williamson provided 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

New Orleans fell to a 2-13 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They trail the Sacramento Kings by one game and Dallas Mavericks by 1.5 games.

The Pelicans will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Mavericks for another contest of group play in the NBA Cup on Nov. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET.