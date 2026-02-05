All indications point to the New Orleans Pelicans standing pat at the trade deadline, refusing to deal key players such as Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, among others, for draft capital. The Pelicans are believed to fully bought in on this roster, that a clean bill of health moving forward means more competitive basketball.

While many can debate the merits of keeping this same roster together amid a 13-39 season where they won't even be reaping the draft rewards of their own putridity, every now and then, the Pelicans pull off something that lends credence to the belief the front office has in this core.

On Wednesday night, in the third quarter of the Pelicans' tussle against the Milwaukee Bucks, Williamson was bringing the ball up in semi-transition. He then crossed up AJ Green before going up for a double-clutch, two-hand throwdown where he had to evade a late block attempt from Myles Turner.

Zion Williamson evades everyone for the JAM 💥pic.twitter.com/Hxrh4rEZeE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

At present, the Pelicans have a few identity issues to sort through. The emergence of young players such as Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears has forced New Orleans to rethink just how Williamson-centric they must play. But it's these kinds of plays from Williamson that fuels the hope, or perhaps the delusion, that the Pelicans aren't far off from competing.

Are the Pelicans primed for a quick turnaround?

The Pelicans certainly have some talent at their disposal, and some can argue rather easily that keeping them together for continuity purposes could bear so much fruit in the near future. Moreover, they still have Dejounte Murray coming back from an Achilles injury, so there is even more talent on this roster than is currently present on the hardwood.

However, the Pelicans have to sort out their defensive problems, and they may have to package a few of their players to consolidate some talent to avoid running into logjams.