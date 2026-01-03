The punch-drunk New Orleans Pelicans are approaching a defining stretch of their season, one that will test not just their depth, but the clarity of the Joe Dumars vision. Zion Williamson and Derik Queen are finally playing 30+ minutes a night together, showing fans what could be a great foundation. Beyond that and the trade rumors, James Borrego is tasked with managing a roster that is suddenly crowded and increasingly complicated. According to several hints, Dejounte Murray's return is coming, which would push Jordan Poole for playing time.

Borrego alluded to the point guard‘s imminent 2026 return after the Pelicans fell to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“We're going to get reinforcements back here soon,” Boreggo shared.

This creates a fascinating and delicate balance for the interim head coach. The unexpected emergence of Bryce McGowens has given Borrego another reliable, energetic, and cheap option who has earned more playing time. Adding Murray while trying to satisfy Poole's expectations for a major role will be tough. Boosting the 26-year-old's trade value is an acknowledged challenge as well.

“We've to find him, do a better job of trying to get (Poole) going,” Borrego said. “(The Trail Blazers) were hugging to him, but we'll keep looking for ways to explore ways to get him open and find some avenues there…do a better job finding him.”

For now, the immediate priority for the Pelicans is not forcing big contracts back into starring roles, but rather folding them back into a winning formula, one careful minute at a time. However, with Dejounte Murray's return on the horizon and the deadline looming, the management of the Jordan Poole situation will be a clear signal on how the front office wants to operate moving forward.

Frankly, truly rebuilding around the young core by cleaning house might be more palatable than attempting a difficult middle path to the NBA Play-In Tournament purgatory.