It is not preposterous to imagine New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson having a list of people he wants to dunk on posted on his bedroom wall, reviewing it intently before every game.

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton was probably on the list.

On Wednesday, Williamson decided that he would suck the soul out of Claxton, unleashing a ferocious facial on him in the third quarter at Smoothie King Center.

ZION WILLIAMSON WITH THE POSTER OVER NIC CLAXTON 😤 pic.twitter.com/zC6b3pbxkS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

Claxton was not ready for it. Well, who was?

It felt like Williamson suddenly got angry and wanted to bulldoze anyone in his path. Claxton is a good shotblocker, but that did not deter Williamson from challenging him.

Article Continues Below

There is a different kind of brutality when the two-time All-Star throws it down. It is almost like he wants to punish the rim for trying to burn his house.

The 25-year-old Williamson remains one of the NBA's most electrifying players. Obviously, he has been hampered by different injuries, robbing fans of the chance to see his otherworldly talent on a nightly basis.

Entering the game against the Nets, he was averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He has returned to the starting lineup after coach James Borrego experimented with him coming off the bench for a stretch.

The former Duke standout is being linked to trade rumors ahead of the deadline, but his various injuries have made teams apprehensive in acquiring him despite his undeniable quality.

As of writing, the Pelicans and the Nets are having a seesaw battle in the fourth quarter.