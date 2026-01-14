It's that time of the season. No, not trade rumor whispers. Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans are publicly stumping for a group of his youngest teammates, firmly believing a trio of rookies deserves NBA Rising Stars honors. Sure, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears have given fans plenty of hope for the future. Everyone knows they'll be invited to the big party in Los Angeles. Williamson also insists two-way forward Micah Peavy belongs in the conversation as well.

Derik Queen is getting comped to Nikola Jokic. Jeremiah Fears is chasing Chris Paul's records. However, Peavy, a 6-foot-7 forward from TCU, has taken a different path. As a second-round pick, he's appeared in 27 games, averaging 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 39.1% shooting. While modest on first glance, there are a few first-round picks that wish they had an opportunity to put up those modest numbers.

So Williamson hit the campaign trail, delivering a stump speech before the Pelicans hosted the Denver Nuggets.

“Personally, I feel like all three of them should be out there,” Williamson boasted. “When (Peavy) steps on the court, he definitely has an impact in his minutes. Obviously moreso to the public, I think we all know DQ and Fears are locked in. But I think all three should be out there.”

Williamson also highlighted the trio's growth this season.

“(Fears and Queen) have made a lot of improvements,” noted the two-time All-Star. “There are times when you can tell they are still making that adjustment from college, but they've made improvements in knowing when to slow down. Knowing what sets to get in, when they should go, and when not to go. They're young; they've got time, but they've definitely made a lot of improvements.”

The pace and complexity of NBA offenses present challenges that college stars must overcome. Understanding when to push tempo versus when to execute in the half-court, recognizing defensive rotations, and managing the physical demands of an 82-game season all require adjustment periods. Williamson's observations suggest Queen and Fears are progressing through this transition more quickly than some rookies.

For Peavy, the path has been different. Second-round picks rarely receive the same opportunities or patience afforded to lottery selections. Yet the Pelicans have found ways to utilize his strengths, particularly his defensive intensity and willingness to accept a role-player mentality.

Williamson's advocacy for Peavy reflects both the player's contributions and the culture New Orleans has cultivated. The Pelicans have emphasized development and opportunity for young players, creating an environment where second-round picks can prove their value. It worked out for Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Naji Marshall. Perhaps Peavy is next in line. It's up to the NBA to recognize the work.