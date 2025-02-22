The New Orleans Pelicans fell 111-103 at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on the road in their first game back from the All-Star Break. Trey Murphy III took on the responsibility of guarding Kyrie Irving. Murphy's effort did not go unnoticed by Zion Williamson despite Irving having an outstanding performance.

Irving led all scorers with 35 points, also recording two rebounds and four assists. Williamson believes Murphy should hold his head high despite Irving's elite performance.

“Obviously, we’ve seen the offensive progression in Trey’s game, in terms of attacking the basket, becoming a three-level scorer,” Williamson said. “Defensively and as a leader, he’s grown a lot. Taking on the assignment of wanting to guard Kyrie.

“Granted Kyrie had the game he had, but just taking that initiative and thinking in the future, that shows a lot of leadership. Trey’s just all–around. Offensively, defensively and leadership, he’s grown.”

Williamson thinks Murphy has what it takes to be a key contributor for the team for years to come as he is versatile defensively.

“It’s big time,” Williamson said. “You look at the teams that have won Championships and their best guy is able to switch one through four, sometimes guard a five depending on who it is. Just building for the future and the rest of the year.”

In addition to being impressed with Murphy, Williamson thinks Kelly Olynyk will find his stride with the team as well.

“He reads the game really well,” Williamson said. “A-Miles (Aaron Miles) was kind of in our ear about ‘when i flash, look for the high-low.’ It’s not something we’ve really incorporated, but with someone like that who has a high IQ for the game, he’s looking to make that pass. I feel like with him, it’s not gonna take long at all for the chemistry to be there.”

Willie Green using different lineups with Zion Williamson

With Zion Williamson consistently being a part of the New Orleans Pelicans' lineup, head coach Willie Green is using different lineups with him on the floor.

“Really Z is being the one with those groups, he’s got Murph and CJ on the wings,” Williamson said. “He was coming for screens, diving. You’ve got Kelly who’s popping shots now. I like that it makes us bigger, we can rebound the ball. Continue to play with pace for 48 minutes and I thought fourth quarter we slowed down a little bit.”

Additionally, Green thinks the team has been taking more quality shots.

“When you attack the paint, it collapses the defense. We talked about it, we worked on it. If you don’t have a shot at the rim, eyes out to the 3-point line. Those are quality looks we should be looking for. I feel like we missed a few of them, but they made some plays down the stretch and we have to be better.”

The Pelicans return to action on Sunday, hosting the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. CT.