The New Orleans Pelicans brougt in Kelly Olynyk from the Toronto Raptors as part of the trade for Brandon Ingram. Star forward Zion Williamson has been pleased with Olynyk's level of play since joining the team.

Following Olynyk's 14-point and 15-rebound outing in the Pelicans' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, Williamson explained why he enjoys playing with Olynyk by his side.

“I just told him, he got vision,” Williamson said. “He sees the floor, he sees the game. There are times I might not be aware of certain things and he’ll just kind of play off me. Or I’ll see something and kind of relocate to a different spot because I trust his vision and I know he knows when to exploit a mismatch.”

Olynyk gives the Pelicans the ability to have a double-big lineup on the floor with him and Williamson at the helm. This gives Williamson more of an opportunity to make an impact.

“It definitely gives me an advantage because, especially with KO (Olynyk) out there now, because if you stick a small on him, he’s just going to duck in,” Williamson said. “He also has a perimeter game where you can’t just sag off him. You have a big lineup and I’m able to get downhill, when I get a pass off, they can finish.”

Two other Pelicans big men, Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic, had big performances against the Spurs on Sunday night. Missi finished with 15 rebounds and Matkovic recorded 19 points and six rebounds.

“It’s big time,” Williamson said. “When you’re a rookie in this league, you have your highs and you have your lows. When you’re able to have nights like this where you see the fruits of your labor, it definitely does a lot for your confidence. Yves has been doing it all year, but Karlo, especially tonight, that was big time for him.”

Additionally, Williamson elaborated on what helped the Pelicans come back and beat the Spurs on Sunday.

“Less turnovers and getting out in transition,” Williamson said. “First half, I think we had zero transition points and in the second half I think we had 17-19 so that definitely helped a lot. I got to give a lot of credit to Jose. Jose was a vocal leader tonight and his energy really shifted the course of the game.”

The Pelicans return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Spurs again.