The Toronto Raptors are coming off a strong victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. They did so without their star newcomer in Brandon Ingram, who's yet to make his debut since arriving to the Raptors in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram and the Raptors also agreed on a contract extension that keeps him in Toronto as the team continues to build for the future. The 27-year-old forward recently discussed his incoming role with his new franchise, and dropped a candid statement comparing former Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum and Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley.

“I don’t think Immanuel (Quickley) shoots as much as CJ (McCollum),” Ingram said, via Omer Osman on X, formerly Twitter.

Joining a core group of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Quickley, Ingram has a chance to establish a chemistry when he eventually makes his debut. That is likely to be down the road after NBA All-Star Weekend.

Brandon Ingram gives the Raptors another star

Ingram is a former No. 2 overall pick, and has been a consistent scorer who's capable of 20-plus points on a given night. After stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, perhaps Ingram's next chapter in Toronto will offer him his best chance at becoming a yearly All-Star.

“But I really really like Quickley's game,” Ingram continued. He has like a pop to him, a swag to him, that I want to continue to encourage him to have on the basketball floor. I will fit in. I know how to score the basketball I know how to play off-ball. I have been working on my game for a long time, so I will figure it out.”

Ingram and Quickley complement each other's play styles. Adding Barnes and Barrett in the mix provides great two-way help, as well. With all players under contract long-term, the Raptors are eyeing a major comeback in the Eastern Conference.