The New Orleans Pelicans have witnessed plenty of memorable rookie seasons over the years, from Chris Paul's electric debut in 2005-06 to Anthony Davis's dominant introduction in 2012-13. Now, Jeremiah Fears is writing a new chapter in franchise history, and the numbers suggest the 19-year-old is on pace to leave both Hall of Fame-bound legends in his wake when it comes to rookie scoring and three point shooting.

Fears is projected to finish his rookie year with 1,184 points, a figure that would comfortably clear Davis (867) and put him within striking distance of Paul (1,258). Even if Fears falls a bit short of Paul's gold standard, the fact that a first-year guard is threatening that record at all underscores how quickly he has been handed the keys to the offense.

That trajectory should accelerate after the NBA Trade Deadline. The Pelicans are in no danger of being playoff-bound this season, which historically opens the door for coaching staffs to loosen the reins on young players. That is when James Borrego can truly let Fears and fellow rookie Derik Queen stretch their limits, even encouraging a few 40-point nights in the name of development and self-discovery.

Davis should be pushed out of second place on the franchise rookie scoring list around the All-Star break. Once that happens, the chase of Paul becomes the defining subplot of the season. Expect mistakes, though, as the 19-year-old will likely take the turnover title as well. Paul finished his first season with 183 turnovers, while Fears is already at 101.

“I’m definitely learning on the fly,” admitted Fears. “Being able to get to my spots has been the most important thing. Kind of learning how to manipulate the defenses, and getting my teammates involved. (At point), you’re trying to instill confidence in guys older than you.”

It's easy for a locker room to have confidence in someone pushing for two records this season. While The Brow did not make a single three-pointer, Mr. No Fears has already drained 44, closing in on CP’s mark of 50. Trey Murphy III's (71) bragging rights from beyond the arc may be in trouble.

Yet raw statistics only capture part of what makes Fears special. There's an intangible quality driving his rapid development, something the Pelicans believe will prove crucial to anyfuture success together.

“I’d say it’s my competitive spirit,” Fears shared. “The fans enjoy it the most. Nobody wants to lose, so you get two guys and maybe you’re talking, and it’s like ‘You’re not going to do that again.’ As a rookie, you don’t go out and bow just because you’re playing against a superstar. You need to bring that edge every night.”

Whether Fears ultimately claims the franchise rookie scoring record or falls just short, his debut season is already cementing his status as a foundational piece for New Orleans. The statistical chase provides compelling theater, but the real victory will be the lessons learned, the confidence built, and the competitive fire that refuses to be dimmed by inexperience.

As the season enters its second half and the spotlight grows brighter, Jeremiah Fears appears ready for the moment. The rookie records held by Paul and Davis have stood as benchmarks for over a decade. Soon, they may need to make room for a new name at the top.