The New York Knicks got Mitchell Robinson back from his injury on Friday night, and they wasted no time throwing Robinson into the fire of a playoff atmosphere. The Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies went down to the wire, throwing haymakers back and forth, in one of the wildest games of the NBA season.

With the Knicks trailing 110-108 in the final minute, star guard Jalen Brunson drilled a 3-pointer to give the Knicks a one-point lead. Ja Morant calmly answered with a tough finish in traffic to earn a three-point play before OG Anunoby splashed a triple of his own to put the Knicks in front 114-113.

Morant drove left in the final seconds, but his scoop layup just dribbled off the rim and the Knicks walked away with a crazy win. After the game, NBA fans on social media went crazy praising the clutch play from both teams.

This is a big win for the Knicks on the same night where the Boston Celtics dropped a heartbreaker at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With those two results, the Knicks are just 2.5 games behind the Celtics for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, which could come in handy in the form of home court advantage in the second round if the two match up.

The Knicks will be thrilled to get this win in Robinson's return from injury despite the rim protector playing just 12 minutes. That number will certainly rise over the next few weeks as he gets back into game shape and wears off the rust, and the Knicks should only keep getting better as Robinson finds his form again.

Including the game-winner, Anunoby finished the game with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Brunson led the team with 23 and six Knicks scored in double figures in what was a great team effort to get a win in one of the best road environments in basketball.

The Grizzlies will feel fortunate to even have had a chance to win this game despite their dismal perimeter shooting. Memphis made just four 3-pointers on 31 attempts on Friday night, so this would have been an absolute steal if it would have come out on top.