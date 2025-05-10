On Saturday, Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics was supposed to be a fun and entertaining game. However, Knicks fans had nothing to enjoy in the afternoon showdown.

As a result, the Celtics dismantled the Knicks, 115-93. It was an entourage from Boston, and New York went missing in action. Social media was set ablaze by fans after the 22-point loss.

One user commented, “Knicks deserved to lose this game by 20+ because they really need to realize how they can’t always expect to come back from a deficit this huge,” the post reads. “Smh got ya cards pulled today.”

Another X user posted, “Knicks fans at MSG right now look like they’re bracing for the same old story—52 years of disappointment makes it hard to expect anything.”

Lastly, one more user put this video as a synopsis of the loss on Saturday.

Knicks after hyping us up for 2 days

pic.twitter.com/6UcnjajQ6Q — LaJoie de Vivre (@StadiumThrills) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knicks-Celtics game had New York fans begging for it to stop

There was a good amount of discussion around the game. The Knicks were up 2-0 after two Boston blunders. One of which occurred when they were up by 20+ points.

Still, it felt that the Celtics were simply beating themselves. In Game 3, they looked like the Celtics of old, and dominated in every facet.

Not to mention, the two losses Boston had were extremely historic. Still, they lost by three points, and one point, respectively. That alone shows that they were likely beating themselves.

Now, the New York faithful will have to wait until Monday for retribution. However, the Knicks fans that paid four figures for tickets might want their money back.

Either way, if they somehow pull off a series win, none of this will matter. Actually, the city of New York will likely throw a parade if they knock off the defending NBA champions.