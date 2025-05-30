Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks live to see another day after beating the Indiana Pacers 111-94 in Game 5 to extend the Eastern Conference Finals to Game 6 on Thursday night.

New York entered Game 5 trailing 3-1 in the series. One more loss meant elimination for a team who returned to the East Finals for the first time since 2000. They made sure they kept their playoff run alive by dominating Indiana from start to finish.

Fans didn't take long to react to the win, believing that the Knicks will rally back against the Pacers. Here are some of their reactions.

“THE KNICKS DID NOT GO QUIETLY INTO THAT GOODNIGHT!! The pressure is FULLY on the Pacers now! They DO NOT want a game 7 at MSG! On to game 6! Let's go Knicks,” one fan exclaimed.

“Please win Game 6. Entire city going to be nervous all day,” another remarked.

“Fairs. Just play with the same energy in game 6 and either blow em out or keep it close with a chance to win,” one commented.

“Great effort all around. They need to be thinking possession by possession for Saturday night and play hard AF all night long. Let’s get it back to the Garden,” one stated.

“Onto Indy we go. That is gonna be some game. Let's not underestimate them,” a fan said.

What's next for Knicks after Game 5 win

It was a huge win for Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks, who keep their pursuit of an NBA Finals appearance alive.

Five players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf. Brunson led the way with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a block. He shot 12-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Towns delivered a strong performance with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. He shot 10-of-20 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown, and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. Josh Hart came next with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges had 12 points and five assists, while OG Anunoby provided 11 points and four rebounds.

The Knicks will continue fighting to keep their season alive when they face the Pacers in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. If they win, they will host Game 7 on June 2 at 8 p.m. ET.