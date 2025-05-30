Jalen Brunson entered Michael Jordan territory after his excellent performance in the New York Knicks' 111-94 victory against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

In 34 minutes of action, Brunson was active with his scoring ability. He finished with a stat line of 32 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a block. He shot 12-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

This marked the 10th time this postseason that Brunson scored 30 or more points. As a result, he joined Jordan, Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson as the only players to accomplish the feat of having double-digit 30-point games, per StatMuse.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks refused to quit, especially at home in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks controlled the momentum from start to finish. They landed the first punch with a solid lead and never gave up any distance. They also did an excellent job limiting the Pacers' starters to 37 points, including Tyrese Haliburton's six points after his historic triple-double in Game 4.

New York applied a lot of pressure on Indiana's shot selection. They held the Pacers to 40.5% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from three. Indiana also turned the ball over 19 times, paving the way for the Knicks to secure the win in convincing fashion.

Five players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a strong performance with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. He shot 10-of-20 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown, and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. Josh Hart came next with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges had 12 points and five assists, while OG Anunoby provided 11 points and four rebounds.

The Knicks will continue fighting to keep their season when they face the Pacers in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. If they win, they will host Game 7 on June 2 at 8 p.m. ET.