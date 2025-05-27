The New York Knicks got in the win column after a comeback victory in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, and they're hoping to keep it rolling in Game 4. Karl-Anthony Towns came up big in the clutch for the Knicks, as he hit several big shots to help give the team the lead and keep it.

Not only did Towns hit some big shots, but it was Jalen Brunson who helped try and seal the deal as well. Brunson has been the best player for the Knicks this postseason, and his play has elevated them and led them to the Eastern Conference Finals. Though he can get a bucket from almost anywhere, some are confused about his offensive process, one that includes Gilbert Arenas.

“My thing is this, with how Brunson plays. The guard who is guarding you can’t guard you right. Why do you waste so much time trying to get someone else? You’re using the pick, it doesn’t make sense,” Arenas said on his podcast. “You love going against a smaller guard or someone that’s equal size, or just a little bit taller because you can still shoot over them. So if Nesmith is on you, if TJ is on you, if Hali is on you, those guys are lunch meat for you. For you and how you play those guys are easy work.”

For most of the postseason, many people have noticed that Brunson holds the ball until the last seconds in the shot clock, trying to make a play, when he can just go early. In this case, against the Pacers, he's asking for screens when he can just attack the player that's already on him.

Jalen Brunson is dominating the Pacers

Though Brunson is having his way with the Pacers, it hasn't resulted in all wins for the Knicks. In Games 1 and 2, he scored 43 and 36 points, but it wasn't enough for the Knicks to win one game at home. It was the game where he scored just 23 points that the Knicks won, but he was still able to get to his spots; he just missed the shots.

Brunson and the Knicks have been trying to slow the game down, as the Pacers are a team that likes to run a lot. That may be a big reason why Brunson waits late into the shot clock to make a play, but sometimes, it might just be better for him to go early, especially if he can score on the defender.