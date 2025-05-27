The New York Knicks got in the win column after a comeback victory in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, and they're hoping to keep it rolling in Game 4. Karl-Anthony Towns came up big in the clutch for the Knicks, as he hit several big shots to help give the team the lead and keep it.

Not only did Towns hit some big shots, but it was Jalen Brunson who helped try and seal the deal as well. Brunson has been the best player for the Knicks this postseason, and his play has elevated them and led them to the Eastern Conference Finals. Though he can get a bucket from almost anywhere, some are confused about his offensive process, one that includes Gilbert Arenas.

“My thing is this, with how Brunson plays. The guard who is guarding you can’t guard you right. Why do you waste so much time trying to get someone else? You’re using the pick, it doesn’t make sense,” Arenas said on his podcast. “You love going against a smaller guard or someone that’s equal size, or just a little bit taller because you can still shoot over them. So if Nesmith is on you, if TJ is on you, if Hali is on you, those guys are lunch meat for you. For you and how you play those guys are easy work.”

For most of the postseason, many people have noticed that Brunson holds the ball until the last seconds in the shot clock, trying to make a play, when he can just go early. In this case, against the Pacers, he's asking for screens when he can just attack the player that's already on him.

Article Continues Below
Related New York Knicks News
Madison Square Garden, which Mike Wise believes gives New York an edge over Indiana, during Knicks-Pacers Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Exclusive: Mike Wise did not stutter about MSG factor for Knicks-Pacers predictionAndrew Korpan ·
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle’s mind games before Game 4 called out by Knicks fansRichard Pereira ·
May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles downcourt during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jalen Brunson look-alike contest winner gets tickets to Game 5 vs. PacersZachary Draves ·
Karl-Anthony Towns yelling in celebration with Mitchell Robinson and Tom Thibodeau grinning
What Knicks must do to continue uphill climb after series-saving comebackDrew Maresca ·
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson hilariously roasts reporter after Game 3 comeback vs. PacersBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.
Brian Windhorst points out Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns jamNathan Yasis ·

Jalen Brunson is dominating the Pacers

Though Brunson is having his way with the Pacers, it hasn't resulted in all wins for the Knicks. In Games 1 and 2, he scored 43 and 36 points, but it wasn't enough for the Knicks to win one game at home. It was the game where he scored just 23 points that the Knicks won, but he was still able to get to his spots; he just missed the shots.

Brunson and the Knicks have been trying to slow the game down, as the Pacers are a team that likes to run a lot. That may be a big reason why Brunson waits late into the shot clock to make a play, but sometimes, it might just be better for him to go early, especially if he can score on the defender.