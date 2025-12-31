The San Antonio Spurs have opened eyes with victories against some of the best teams in the NBA through the first two months of the season. While three wins vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder headline their season, they've also captured road wins at the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as beaten the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. A contender they haven't beaten is the New York Knicks. It's something not lost in Victor Wembanyama ahead of their New Year's Eve match-up.

“We owe them one,” the Spurs generational talent declared. “And we owe ourselves one more than anything.”

The only meeting between the two thus far proved a memorable one. They faced off for the NBA Cup Final following the first of San Antonio's aforementioned triumphs vs. OKC. Though the Silver and Black controlled most of the game, Jalen Brunson and company used a big fourth quarter to claim the championship of the league's third annual in-season tournament.

“Of course, yeah, we're looking forward to it,” Wembanyama said ahead of their second meeting.

Spurs and Knicks set for first meeting since NBA Cup Final

Both teams have just two just losses since that December 16th 124-113 outcome. For the Spurs, the setbacks have come in their last two outings.

“The process, it's been working pretty well so far. Obviously, these last two games didn't go the way we wanted, but, number one, I think it's De'Aaron Fox (returning from injury), but it's not only him,” Wembanyama said after Fox returned from a one-game absence in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I think when Dylan [Harper] was out and then I was out, we didn't have a lot of chances to play together. But it's good dynamics, honestly. Everybody can get their share of the ball, and everybody's willing to share it, so it's a good process,” the Spurs star continued.

The December 16th battle against the Knicks represented only the second game that Wembanyama, Fox, Harper and reigning Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle were all healthy at the same time. The fourth quarter that night actually marked the first time all four were on the court together at the same time.

Since then, the Spurs have beaten the defending champion Thunder twice more, including on Christmas Day in officially winning eight straight games because the league doesn't recognize the NBA Cup Final outcome as a game of record. It's a high that Wembanyama says may have affected his team in recent losses to the Utah Jazz and Cavs.

“Yeah, maybe a little harder. But it's harder for all 30 teams in the league. Even though everybody has a different history up until this point in the season, I would say it's easier to lose sight of the little things that matter.”

Both San Antonio and New York head into their last game of 2025 with the same 23-9 record. It's familiar territory for a Knicks squad looking for a fourth straight playoff run, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. It's a place Wembanyama is looking to steer the Spurs.

“Now we're getting to a part of the season where we have to control (focus on each game) more than we have to do the incredible things.”