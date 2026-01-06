The New York Knicks have been on the struggle bus of late, currently losers of four straight games after Monday night's shellacking at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. With that loss, combined with a win by the surprising Boston Celtics, the Knicks were leapfrogged for second place in the Eastern Conference, when a couple of weeks ago it looked like they were closing in on the number one slot.

Recently, Knicks head coach Mike Brown broke down the team's mindset amid the losing skid.

“I do know, at the end of the day, anytime you go through a process you’re gonna have your highs, you’re gonna have your lows, you’re gonna have your setbacks. It’s about how do you deal with it? Do you embrace them and attack them head on? Or do you kind of let what’s going on impact how you’re playing? That, for us, is what the next challenge is,” said Brown, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks have been dealing with some injuries of late, with Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson all missing time during the losing streak. However, the team went out and got players like Jordan Clarkson over the offseason in the hopes that they would be able to hold down the fort when injuries inevitably became an issue, and the team hasn't done a great job of that recently.

The good news for the Knicks is that they play in the Eastern Conference, meaning that they aren't necessarily facing a murderer's row of opponents on a nightly basis. Still, the team will want to turn things around sooner rather than later as the season approaches its midway point.

The Knicks will next take the floor on Wednesday night at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.