The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are set to go head-to-head on Saturday night. Both teams are dealing with injury status uncertainty, as Joel Embiid is among the 76ers on the injury report, while Karl-Anthony Towns is one of three Knicks on the injury report.

Towns is dealing with an illness. The Knicks would obviously love to have Towns on the floor on Saturday night, but it remains to be seen if he will be available.

Here's everything we know about Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status for tonight's game vs. the 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status vs. 76ers

Towns is listed as questionable to play on Saturday night.

The Knicks will enter play with a 23-11 record. They are in second place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the 18-14 76ers are fifth in the East.

Saturday's game projects to be competitive. Towns' final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the matchup.

When it comes to the question of if Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight, however, the answer is currently uncertain.

Knicks' injury report

Towns is among three Knicks listed on the injury report.

Karl-Anthony Towns (illness): Questionable

Josh Hart (right ankle sprain): Out

Landry Shamet (right shoulder sprain): Out

76ers' injury report

The 76ers have five players listed on Saturday's injury report.