The New York Knicks have been slipping a bit as of late, recently dropping out of second place in the Eastern Conference with a blowout road loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. That loss was preceded by home defeats to the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, and has some fans wondering if the Knicks' hot stretch throughout much of the month of December was more of a fluke than a sign of things to come.

One person who is not on board with the Knicks' title aspirations is former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins, who recently took to FanDuel's “Run It Back” show to relay his concerns.

“I'm the official Knicks hater. … I don't think this group can win a championship. … I think they need one more go-to guy to take some pressure off [Jalen] Brunson… I just think they're one piece away,” said Cousins, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

Cousins is not the first skeptic to point to the Knicks' lack of a true bucket-getter on the perimeter outside of Brunson. While Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are both solid two-way players who can knock down shots and put the ball on the floor, New York doesn't have a true isolation scoring threat on the perimeter outside of Brunson, which has become an issue for them in past postseasons.

Still, the good news for the Knicks is that the Eastern Conference is wide open this year. The Boston Celtics have been rolling of late but likely won't have Jayson Tatum this season, and the first-seeded Detroit Pistons may not have enough experience under their belt to make an NBA Finals run quite yet.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.