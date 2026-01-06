James Dolan explained the reasoning behind the New York Knicks moving on from Tom Thibodeau despite their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025.

Thibodeau played a major role in helping the Knicks return to playoff relevance in the 2020s. He bought the franchise four appearances in the postseason, including their best run since 2000 when they reached the East Finals.

However, Dolan and the front office saw it best to move on from Thibodeau after six seasons. The franchise owner reflected on the decision during his interview on WFAN, per reporter Kris Pursiainen.

“I won’t say you can’t win a title with Tom Thibodeau…if you want to build a long-term, competitive, you need someone who’s much more of a collaborator than Tom was. Tom was still a great coach, he should coach again in the NBA. If I had a franchise I was just starting, he would be a goldmine,” Dolan said.

“We talked to Tom all the time. Look, I don’t want to get too deep into what- the interaction. That whole last year we were talking to Tom … he’d probably tell you that he’s stubborn. But he’d also tell you that he’s right.”

What lies ahead for James Dolan, Knicks

It's clear that James Dolan and the Knicks front office want a championship in the near future. While they appreciate Tom Thibodeau for everything he did to help elevate the franchise back to serious playoff contenders, they understood that moving on from him would pave the way for them to take the next step to achieving that.

New York is off to a successful start in its first year with Mike Brown as the head coach. They are standing out as one of the best teams in the league, showcasing the talents on both sides of the ball with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges among others.

New York has a 23-13 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Toronto Raptors and 2.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the Boston Celtics by 0.5 games and Detroit Pistons by four games.

Going through a four-game losing streak, the Knicks will look for a return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.