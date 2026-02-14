The New York Knicks have officially added fourth-year forward Jeremy Sochan to their roster. After clearing waivers on Friday, the former San Antonio Spurs athlete agreed to terms to fill New York's 15th roster spot.

Sochan reacted to the team's announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with just two words, “Bing Bong!”, a playful reference to the franchise's fan-favorite slogan and catchphrase.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Baylor joins a Knicks team currently positioned third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-20 record, behind the Boston Celtics (35-19) and Detroit Pistons (40-13). The signing comes as New York looks to bolster its bench ahead of a deep playoff push in what is widely being considered a comparatively weak Eastern Conference season.

Article Continues Below

A versatile forward renowned for his defensive skills and ballhandling, Sochan played 212 games over four seasons with the Spurs, averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He started 149 contests and averaged 27.3 minutes per game in his first three seasons. However, his role diminished this year, featuring in just 28 games and averaging a career-low 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per outing.

San Antonio agreed to waive the 22-year-old after failing to find a trade before the February 5 deadline. Following the waiver procedure, reportedly 10 teams showed interest in signing Sochan, with the Knicks emerging as frontrunners. New York's roster flexibility, supported by recent moves including the trades of Guerschon Yabusele and the acquisition of guard Jose Alvarado, allowed the team to absorb Sochan's prorated veteran minimum contract without exceeding the NBA's second-apron hard cap. Alvarado has since averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.3 steals in three games, giving the Knicks another boost at guard.

Now with the Knicks, his second career team, Sochan will be eligible for the playoffs as he was waived well before the March 1 deadline. While unlikely to see heavy minutes, his presence provides insurance in the frontcourt and adds depth to a team aiming for a championship run.