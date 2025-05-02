The New York Knicks punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals following their 116-113 Game 6 win against the Detroit Pistons off of Jalen Brunson’s game-winner. With the clock ticking down in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson pulled a crossover on Ausar Thompson, stepped into a pull-up three and calmly buried the eventual Game 6 game-winner. Almost immediately after the game, Josh Hart took to social media to give a shout-out to his teammate.

“JALEN BRUNSON,” Josh Hart posted on social media along with a trio of corresponding emojis.

Not only did Brunson hit the game-winner for the Knicks, but he torched the Pistons, finishing with a game-high 40 points. He shot 15-0f-33 (45.4 percent) from the field, 3-of-10 (30 percent) from the three-point line and 7-of-8 (87.5 percent) from the free-throw line. He also added four rebounds and seven assists.

With the Knicks’ series win, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will square off against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks had advanced to the semifinals last season, but were eliminated in seven games by the Indiana Pacers. To have a shot against the Celtics, the Knicks will need more performances like this from Brunson.

Coming into Thursday’s Game 6, Brunson had been averaging 29.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 34.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In the regular season, the Knicks went 0-4 against the Celtics.

This season, Brunson was named to his second consecutive All-Star selection. He appeared in 65 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. He averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists with splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While the Celtics have dominated the Knicks in the regular season, this is most likely going to be a highly anticipated playoff series.