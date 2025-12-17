Ahead of the New York Knicks' NBA Cup Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs, star guard Josh Hart gave a shoutout to superfan and Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet.

Hart showed up to the game with a shirt that referenced Marty Supreme, Chalamet's upcoming movie, and infused it with the Knicks' logo.

Josh Hart rolls up to the NBA Cup game in a #MartySupreme Knicks shirt. “Shout out Timmy, shout out Marty Supreme.” pic.twitter.com/L1DXpx87cB — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Erik Davis took a screenshot of the moment and posted it on X, formerly Twitter. Hart told a reporter, “Shout out, Timmy,” and “Shout out, Marty Supreme.”

Hart is not the only Knicks player to reference Chalamet on the night of their NBA Cup win. After winning the game, Karl-Anthony Towns FaceTimed Chalamet. He wrote, “Marty Supreme Approved,” over the screenshot.

The Knicks won their first NBA Cup

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, the Knicks beat the Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals to win the in-season tournament for the first time. The previous winners since the tournament was introduced were the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks went into the fourth quarter down five points to the Spurs. However, they had a huge fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs 35-19 in the final period.

Hart had an efficient game, making five of his seven shots. He scored 11 points and logged eight rebounds. Hart also had three assists, two steals, and a block.

The team was led by OG Anunoby, who scored 28 points in 40 minutes on the floor. He was efficient, making half of his three-pointers and making 10 of his 17 overall shots. Jalen Brunson was right behind him, scoring 25 points.

Now, the Knicks will be back on the road, visiting the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 18. They are 18-7 and in first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Knicks fell short of the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season, losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are on fire after winning five straight games (six, if you include the NBA Cup Finals, which doesn't count towards the standings).