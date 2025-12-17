After beating the San Antonio Spurs, the New York Knicks won the NBA Cup, and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated with Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, who are lifelong fans of the team.

Towns took to his Instagram Stories to share their reactions to the big win. First, he posted a screenshot from his FaceTime with Chalamet, writing, “Marty Supreme Approved,” over the picture. He then posted a picture of Stiller, who was beaming.

Timothée Chalamet & Ben Stiller FaceTime KAT with the Cup pic.twitter.com/cGCbFpljpx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

It shouldn't be surprising that KAT called Chalamet and Stiller after the Knicks' NBA Cup win. Towns recently graced the cover of New York Magazine with Stiller. They sat on a train in the New York City subway, sharing a pair of earbuds.

The Knicks' win being “Marty Supreme Approved” is a reference to Chalamet's newest movie. He stars as a ping-pong prodigy in Marty Supreme, which opens on Christmas Day.

Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Knicks win their first-ever NBA Cup

Towns may not have been the team's leading scorer in the NBA Cup Finals, but he did help the team win. He played 30 minutes, scoring 16 points while making half of his shots. He also logged 11 rebounds, an assist, and two steals.

The team's leading scorer was OG Anunoby, who scored 28 points in 40 minutes. Jalen Brunson was right behind him, scoring 25 points, and he had eight assists. Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges also scored 11 points each.

The Knicks won the NBA Cup Finals by 11 points against the Spurs. Their big fourth quarter helped put them over the top, outscoring the Spurs 35-19 in the final period.

Currently, the Knicks are 18-7 and have won six games in a row, including the NBA Cup Finals. However, the Finals game doesn't count towards the standings, and it was played in Las Vegas, Nevada, a neutral site.

The Knicks won't have much time to rest, as they play the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 18. They are sitting pretty at 18-7, which puts them in first place in the Atlantic Division.