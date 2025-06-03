The New York Knicks announced they're firing Tom Thibodeau as head coach after the team's Eastern Conference Finals elimination. With Thibodeau out, the front office will search for a new head coach amid ongoing trade rumors swirling as well. Shortly after the decision to move on from the 67-year-old coach, guard Josh Hart shared his reaction to the news.

Hart kept it classy in his four-word response to the Knicks firing Thibodeau. The 30-year-old guard claimed he was grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Thibodeau and thanked him for his efforts.

“Forever Grateful. Thank you!”

Josh Hart played a vital role in Thibodeau's rotation, as he played a career-high 37.6 minutes per game this season. His ability to score effectively while playing solid defense fits the mold of what Thibs looks for in the guard position. Hart ended the 2024-25 season averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds (career-high), 5.9 assists (career-high), and 1.5 steals (career-high) per game while shooting 52.5% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Reports indicate that the decision to fire Thibodeau came from general manager Leon Rose. It's a bold decision, considering Thibs led the Knicks to the playoffs four times during his five-year tenure. But this may not be the only big change New York makes this offseason, as there is speculation the front office could make drastic changes to the roster.

Rose was the target of blame from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, as the famed sports analyst disagrees with how Rose constructed the Knicks' roster. Smith blasted Rose for trading five future first-round picks, four of which are unprotected, to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges.

The Knicks are certainly a team to watch this offseason, as New York could be on the verge of making numerous big changes in its quest for a title. As for Thibodeau, his future is uncertain, however, it wouldn't hurt for a team seeking a head coach to at least give him an interview.