The New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns had plenty of positives to take from what was his debut season with the franchise. The first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft came to New York after already having established himself as one of the best big men in the league.

Now, he has spoken out on his thought process immediately after the three-team trade that sent him to the Knicks. KAT began by praising the Timberwolves' fanbase and overall support, before expressing his disappointment at the trade.

“No, I mean Minnesota was amazing. They always treated me with love and respect. To have those years there and finally see some success happening, you know, our team there was awesome, the fans appreciated it a bunch. Obviously, it stung. I've called that place home for 9 years. I built my life there, had so many memories there, it's kinda like that first breakup. It was tough,” he said during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

The four-time NBA All-Star only had love for his former team, even referencing the Western Conference Finals run that they enjoyed during the 2023-24 campaign. KAT was an integral part of that run, averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists per game through the regular season.

However, despite starring for Minnesota alongside Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards, KAT was happy with the move.

“It was pretty cool,” he said when asked about how joining the Knicks felt.

The three-team trade also included the Charlotte Hornets, as New York gave up Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr., multiple picks and cash considerations. That confidence has undoubtedly paid off.

However, despite helping New York to their first conference finals in 25 years, Towns will play under a new coach in the upcoming campaign in the form of Mike Brown. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting at over 52 percent from the field.