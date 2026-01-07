The New York Knicks have hit a wall since winning the 2026 NBA Cup Championship. They have lost four straight games, including a recent 31-point drumming at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. While it has certainly appeared as if the league has figured out the Knicks, a major piece is missing, who changes things dramatically for New York when he's healthy—Josh Hart.

Hart has been out since suffering a sprained right ankle on Christmas Day. That injury will keep him out for at least the next few games. And while his return represents a light at the end of an incredibly dark tunnel, the team must come to grips with how badly they need Hart's production.

Josh Hart's rebounding—and defense—is a lot for Knicks to give up

New York certainly misses Hart's rebounding. After averaging a career-high 9.6 rebounds per game last season, the six-foot-four-inch wing is averaging eight rebounds per game this season. But that includes a spell earlier in the year when head coach Mike Brown wasn't optimizing Hart's minutes. Since rejoining the startling lineup, Hart is grabbing 9.4 rebounds per game—and that's sustained across 14 games.

But it's not just the rebounds that Hart adds—though they clearly benefit the Knicks. Hart also pushes the pace after securing rebounds better than practically anyone else in the league. In pushing the pace, Hart applies pressure on opposing defenses and gets them in foul trouble thanks to the chaotic nature of his drives.

Hart is also an above-average defender. Granted, he's not an All-Defense candidate. Nor is he his team's best, or even second-best, defender. But he is clearly a net positive in this regard. New York was giving up 113 points per 100 possessions with Hart in the lineup, good for 11th in the league. They've surrendered 122 points per 100 possessions across their last five games without Hart, fourth-worst in the league.

Josh Hart's return could shore up the Knicks' play

New York is 19-9 this season when Hart plays. And they are 11-4 when he plays 30 or more minutes per game. Conversely, the Knicks are 4-4 without Hart. Obviously, getting the veteran back buoys the team's chances. He is a key contributor, not to mention a starter. And he is a rare player who doesn't need touches or plays ran for him to impact the game.

Although, Hart's absence might have longer-term benefits. It forced Brown to go deeper into his bench, turning to guys like Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mohamed Diawara. Specifically, McCullar showed a Hart-like ability to defend multiple positions and push the pace after grabbing rebounds. And that could pay dividends come the playoffs (and beyond). But there is still an obviously tremendous difference between Hart and his replacements.

Fortunately, Hart's return appears imminent. He began to do light court work and will be re-evaluated next week, according to SNY. Still, the Knicks have four games in the next seven days. Thankfully three of those four games are against losing teams. But New York can't take anything for granted at this point in time. And beating lesser teams is a must for them if they hope to compete for a championship this season.

The Knicks should get back to their winning ways once Hart returns. Assuming that's the case, this could all be seen as a learning opportunity in terms of the value that Hart brings to the team, as well as how they can attempt to replace him, if need be. But the fact remains that Hart is clearly instrumental to what the Knicks hope to accomplish. And they were clearly unprepared to compete without him.