NBA legend Magic Johnson is giving his opinion on why the New York Knicks lost the Eastern Conference Finals. Johnson says that the Knicks weren't able to get their stars going in Game 6.

“The New York Knicks lost Game 6 because their two superstars Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns didn’t play well. They also didn’t control the pace of game,” Johnson said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks bowed to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, 125-108. Indiana outscored New York in every quarter of the game. It was truly a masterful performance from the Pacers.

Indiana now moves on to the NBA Finals, where they will play the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

This is the second year in a row the Knicks couldn't get past Indiana in the postseason.

The Knicks struggled in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals

New York trailed throughout Game 6. The Knicks shot just 28 percent from three-point range, while the Pacers made more than half of their perimeter shots.

New York was also very sloppy with the basketball. The club committed 17 turnovers, which is almost always a recipe for disaster. The Pacers were plus five in turnover margin.

Although Towns and Brunson did struggle, both players finished Game 6 in double figures. Brunson scored 19 points for the Knicks, while Towns finished the contest with 22. Towns also pulled down 14 rebounds for New York.

Indiana was paced by Pascal Siakam, who finished the game with 31 points. Tyrese Haliburton poured in 21 for the home team.

New York dug a big hole for themselves in this series, losing the first two games at home. While the Knicks were able to muster two wins, the team just couldn't overcome its 3-1 deficit.

Knicks fans now have to wait yet another year to see if the team can reach the NBA Finals.