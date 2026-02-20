The New York Knicks had no answer for Cade Cunningham on Thursday, as he led the Detroit Pistons to a convincing win, 123-111, at Madison Square Garden.

Cunningham went off for a game-high 42 points on 17-of-34 shooting, including 5-of-11 from three-point range. He also had eight rebounds, 13 assists, and two blocks in another masterful showing.

He won his marquee matchup with Jalen Brunson, who was not too shabby with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

After the painful loss, Knicks coach Mike Brown regretted not forcing Cunningham to his weak spots, as reported by SNY's Ian Begley.

“Regarding Cade Cunningham, Mike Brown said NYK didn’t force him to the sideline/let him get to the middle of the floor too often. One of the Knicks' defensive adjustments during pre-All-Star winning streak: Forcing the ball to the sideline. Cunningham seemed to get anywhere he wanted tonight,” wrote Begley on X.

The 55-year-old Brown is a defensive-minded coach, and it must be killing him that they allowed Cunningham to toy with them.

The Knicks have now lost three times to the Pistons this season.

Detroit set the tone early, going on a 21-8 run in the first quarter to take control of the game. The Pistons had a double-digit lead at halftime, 58-48, and never took their foot off the gas.

The Knicks were atrocious from beyond the arc, shooting 8-of-35, and were outrebounded, 44-38.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. OG Anunoby, who had a rare moment in the first half, and Mikal Bridges only had eight points apiece, with the former shooting 3-of-13, including 1-of-8 from long distance.

The Knicks fell to 35-21 and will look to bounce back against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.