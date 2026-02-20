The good thing about watching the NBA is that you will always have a chance to see something you have not seen before. Even if that something is absolutely unnecessary. Just ask New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

The Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Thursday in a possible preview of the conference finals. It was a nip-and-tuck affair from the onset, with both teams refusing to budge.

In the second quarter, Anunoby took it a bit too literally. He went up for a dunk, but Cade Cunningham blocked the ball, which then got stuck in the side of the rim for the classic, all-time favorite, soul-enriching wedgie.

Legendary commentator Ian Eagle, in all his booming ebullience, proudly bellowed: “OH! A DUNK WEDGIE! THAT DOESN'T HAPPEN VERY OFTEN!”

"It doesn't happen very often!" Cade blocks the dunk attempt into the rim for a wedgie 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/AnRdLR3S1n — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2026

If that did not get you pumped up, nothing will.

Of course, fans had to react to the unusual moment, with some stressing that Cunningham got away with a foul.

“A wedgie block is crazy. Cade is doing everything out there,” said @PratikGrowth.

“At least it's not a high school game where the referee has to get a ladder or broomstick,” noted @B82Scottie.

“Posting this clear foul as a highlight is crazy,” wrote @Nafta456.

“Show the replay close up. That's a FOUL,” echoed @dj_immy_.

“This game is so bonkers,” posted @KOYIN_CENTRAL.

Anunoby's wedgie was a bad omen, as the Knicks fell to the Pistons, 126-111. They dropped to 35-21, including 21-8 at home.

Anunoby struggled with eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-8 from long distance. He also had four blocks.

Jalen Brunson had 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. He also had six turnovers.