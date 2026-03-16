Right before the 2026 Oscars ceremony, the New York Knicks wished superfan Timothée Chalamet good luck by honoring his new movie, Marty Supreme.

The Knicks took to social media to post a picture of Karl-Anthony Towns in a Marty Supreme jacket before the 2026 Oscars, captioning it, “Sunday reminder to believe in yourself [Oscars].”

Sunday reminder to believe in yourself #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9H8XmwxQMJ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 15, 2026

While self-belief is important, it didn't work out for Chalamet and the Marty Supreme crew at the Oscars. Meanwhile, the Knicks beat the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Mar. 15.

While the Knicks were winners, Timothée Chalamet and the Marty Supreme crew were losers at the Oscars

At the same time as the 2026 Oscars ceremony, the Knicks were coming back against the Warriors. They ended the first quarter down by 15 points, and they were down by nine points at halftime.

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Despite this adversity, the Knicks were able to squeak by. They beat the Warriors by three points to earn their third win in a row before New York hosts the Indiana Pacers.

Perhaps Chalamet would have had a better night had he attended the game. Marty Supreme garnered nine nominations at the 2026 Oscars, but it didn't win anything.

For the third time in his career, Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor. He is still winless. One year earlier, he lost to Adrien Brody despite his performance as Bob Dylan in the biopic, A Complete Unknown.

There was some controversy surrounding Chalamet's nomination. He recently made comments about opera and ballet being dying art forms, and this rubbed many the wrong way.

Ultimately, Chalamet will have to wait at least one more year to win an Oscar. He is slated to appear in just one movie in 2026, that being Dune: Part Three. Chalamet didn't receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in either of the previous Dune movies. Perhaps the third time will be the charm.