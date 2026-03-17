The New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, and Jalen Brunson sits at the center of the injury report. The Knicks list Brunson as questionable with right ankle injury management and a cervical strain, putting New York’s star guard firmly in focus as the team looks to extend a three-game winning streak.

The Knicks enter the matchup at 44–25, No. 3 in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Indiana sits at 15–53, No. 15 in the East and is trying to snap a brutal 13-game losing streak. The Pacers’ season has turned into a grind. Losses have piled up. Momentum has disappeared. Each game now feels like an attempt to stop the slide.

Brunson remains the engine of the Knicks’ offense. Through 64 games, he is averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three. His control of tempo and late-game shot creation have fueled New York’s rise.

When he plays, the Knicks operate with structure and confidence. Without him, the offense can stall in key moments.

Knicks injury report: Jalen Brunson status vs. Pacers

Article Continues Below

The Knicks’ injury report includes several additional names. Miles McBride remains out with a core muscle injury, while Trey Jemison III is also out on a two-way deal. Several players are listed as questionable, including Obi Toppin, Ethan Thompson, Jalen Slawson, and Ben Sheppard.

For Indiana, the Pacers injury report is once again lengthy. Tyrese Haliburton remains out with a right Achilles tendon tear. Johnny Furphy is out with a right ACL tear. Ivica Zubac, Quenton Jackson, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Taelon Peter are all listed as questionable with various injuries and assignments.

Even so, Brunson’s status remains the biggest storyline. The Knicks will look to keep rolling if he plays, while Indiana is trying to end a brutal stretch.

So when it comes to whether Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer remains uncertain. The Knicks listed him as questionable, with his availability depending on pregame evaluations.