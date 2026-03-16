Unlike last year, Ben Stiller wasn't at the Oscars, meaning he could fully enjoy the New York Knicks' win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Mar. 15.

A few hours before the Knicks-Warriors game, Stiller promised he would “be at the right place” this year during the Oscars ceremony, meaning Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks celebrated Stiller being at the game, posting a picture of him courtside with a picture of his post with the caption, “[Ben Stiller] knows where to be [sunglasses emoji, Oscars].”

As he does during most games, Stiller was live-posting throughout the game, asking for “some energy” at one point. He also praised “clutch” players OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet.

After the game, Stiller was elated. While the Knicks should've won by more than three points, he is just happy with the win, writing, “Gritty Knicks win that should have been easy but what is,” on X.

Ben Stiller was at the Knicks' comeback win against the Warriors instead of the Oscars

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While the Oscars were going on, Stiller was watching the thrilling Knicks comeback vs. the Warriors. They started slow, finding themselves down 14 points at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, they were still down 54-45.

In the second half, the Knicks outscored the Warriors 65-53. This was enough to beat the Stephen Curry-less Warriors, whose leading scorer was Brandin Podziemski.

Jalen Brunson was the standout for the Knicks. He scored 30 points, making nine of his 20 shots and all 10 of his free throws. Karl-Anthony Towns was the second-highest scorer, logging 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks are riding high in the midst of their three-game win streak. They have beaten the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and now the Warriors in consecutive games. Their next game will be against the Pacers once again on Tuesday, Mar. 17.