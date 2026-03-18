There was a lot to love about the New York Knicks' blowout win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026, and now superfan Ben Stiller is looking ahead to 2026.

On Mar. 17, the Knicks took down the Pacers, who have been hit with the injury bug during the 2025-26 season. This secured their third win over Indiana of the year, finishing the season 3-1 against them.

Stiller was basking in the win, as evidenced by his live-posting throughout the game on X, formerly Twitter, but also acknowledged that the Pacers weren't at “full strength.”

In turn, he is looking forward to seeing the Pacers vs. Knicks when both teams are healthy, writing, “Look forward to full strength Indiana next year.”

When the teams meet during the 2026-27 season, the Pacers will likely have Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles injury during the NBA Finals in 2025, back.

The Knicks' blowout win over the Pacers

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Even without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks were able to blow out the Pacers. They were led by Josh Hart, who had one of the best games of his career.

Hart scored 33 points, making 12 of his 13 shots, including five-for-five from behind the three-point line. He also logged seven rebounds, five assists, and had two steals.

Meanwhile, the Knicks also got big games from OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 26 and 22, respectively. Jose Alvarado scored 16 points, and Jordan Clarkson contributed 10 points off the bench.

The Pacers got some of their injured stars back, like T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, and Oba Toppin. They all came back without missing a beat. McConnell scored 10 points and had 10 assists, Nesmith had 14 points while making five of his eight shots, and Toppin scored 15 points and made 75% of his shots.

As the regular season winds down, the Knicks and Pacers will go their separate ways until next year. Indiana is 15-54, the worst record in the entire NBA, and doesn't have a chance at the playoffs. The Knicks, meanwhile, are in third place in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons (49-19) and the Boston Celtics (45-23).