The New York Knicks are playing fairly well as they approach the 2026 NBA Playoffs. They've won seven of their last 10 games despite playing seven of them on the road. They even picked up a win most recently against the lowly Indiana Pacers without star center Karl-Anthony Towns. And the Knicks are probably feeling pretty confident as they approach the post-season given their recent playoff successes and team development. Still, there are matchups and paths that New York would benefit from avoiding—and they begin and end with the Detroit Pistons.

Knicks should hope to avoid match-up with Pistons

After being eliminated by the Knicks in last year's playoffs, the Pistons flat-out have the Knicks' number this season. New York has lost all three games this season against Detroit. And the Pistons' gritty, physical style of play clearly throws the Knicks off. The Pistons outscored the Knicks in aggregate by 84 points across three games, and the Knicks never lost a game by fewer than 15 points.

New York has failed against Detroit in a number of ways. The Knicks averaged 15.7 turnovers per game, which is above their season average (13). Jalen Brunson scored below his season average in two of their three games. And center Karl-Anthony Towns only scored six and 21 points in the games he suited up against Detroit.

New York couldn't get stops against Detroit either. The Pistons averaged 121.6, which is about four points more per game than they average on the season (117.2). And it's considerably more than New York has surrendered on average this season (110.6).

How Knicks can succeed in avoiding Pistons

The Knicks will likely have to face the Pistons if they hope to advance to (and ultimately win) the NBA Finals for the first time this century. That much is understood. But they should hope to put that matchup off as long as possible. And given the Pistons' stranglehold on the first seed, that means securing the second or third seed. Fortunately, that looks to be accomplishable.

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If the season concluded today, the Knicks would end with the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They possess a 2.5-game lead on the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. And with 13 games remaining, they have the fifth-easiest schedule remaining—though the Cavaliers have the second-easiest.

As of today, the Knicks would face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs—and New York has won all four games against Toronto this season. Assuming a first-round victory, the Knicks would likely face the winner of the Boston Celtics and whoever they face in the first round between the seventh and eighth seeds. The Celtics are the likely winner, and the Knicks are 2-1 against them this season. It's worth pointing out, though, that New York hasn't faced Boston with Jayson Tatum in the lineup. Still, this is the path of least resistance. But it requires them to keep hold of the third seed.

If New York were to fall to the fourth seed, it would put them on a collision course with the Orlando Magic or the Miami Heat in the first round—neither of which is a great first-round matchup for the Knicks. They are 2-2 against both teams.

Further, this path results in the Knicks likely facing off against their nightmare matchup in the second round. And when a team plays you like the Pistons do the Knicks, you want to put those matchups off for as long as possible.

Still, it's important to remember that the Knicks' destiny is likely in their own hands. As mentioned above, New York possesses a strong defense that allows the fewest points per game (110.6). But when they surrender fewer than 110, they are an exceptional 25-3.

It's clearly important that New York secures a strong seeding with advantageous matchups in the playoffs. But the Knicks success will rely on their ability to play up to their potential, as well. And that means getting Brunson and Towns involved early and often, and locking in defensively. If they can do that, and they achieve a favorable playoff path, this could be a memorable year for the Knicks and their fans.