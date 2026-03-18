After having a career night against the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks star Josh Hart revealed the real reason he had such a great game — and you won't guess why.

He responded to the Knicks' celebratory post from after their takedown of the Pacers on X, formerly Twitter. The Knicks pointed out that Hart joined elite company by scoring over 30 points while making more than 90% of his shots.

“Because it's Mike and Ike night,” Hart responded, tagging the official X account of the iconic candy brand.

Madison Square Garden held a Mike and Ike giveaway night on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026, as the Knicks took on the Pacers. T-shirts were given away to fans, and that inspired Hart.

Josh Hart's career-best night as the Knicks blow out the Pacers

The Knicks played their final of four games against the Pacers on Mar. 17. They blew out Indiana, winning by 26 points, and were led by Hart.

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In 26 minutes on the floor, Hart scored 33 points, making 12 of his 13 shots. He was also perfect from behind the three-point line, making all five shots. He also made four of five free throws. Additionally, Hart logged seven rebounds and five assists. He also had two steals in the game.

For context, Hart averages 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game during the 2025-26 season. His stats are somewhat behind his stats from last season, but he's also averaging nearly eight fewer minutes per game.

OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns also contributed 26 and 22 points, respectively. Jose Alvarado was also integral, scoring 16 points and making half of his shots.

The Knicks will now head to Brooklyn to play the Nets on Friday, Mar. 20. Like the Pacers, the Nets are eliminated from the playoffs. They have a record of 17-51.

Currently, the Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference. They are sitting behind the Detroit Pistons (49-19) and the Boston Celtics (45-23).