The New York Knicks faced a tough challenge on Tuesday night when they were forced to take on the Indiana Pacers without star guard Jalen Brunson. That's where his podcast co-host and Knicks teammate Josh Hart decided to step in.

Brunson was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle injury management and a cervical strain, downgraded to to ‘doubtful' in the morning and ‘out' before the contest.

Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart, who has worn many hats for the organization since arriving in 2022, stepped up in a big way with 30 points, 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals while shooting 12-of-13 from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc.

According to Stathead, Hart became the first player in NBA history to record 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five made three-pointers while shooting 80 percent or better from the floor.

Josh Hart is the first player in NBA history with 30+ PTS

5+ REB

5+ AST

5+ 3P

90+ FG% in a game. pic.twitter.com/IjrSOmLFOj — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2026

The only players who've come remotely close to recording that kind of statline and efficiency are Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul. Leonard recorded 45 points, five rebounds, five assists, and six three-pointers while shooting 75 percent from the field last week in the Clippers home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Paul recorded a line of 32 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and five three-pointers while shooting 76.9 percent from the field back in 2014.

It was a season-high scoring effort for Hart, whose career-high in scoring is 44 points recorded back in 2022.

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Hart was one of six Knicks players to score in double-figures in Tuesday's 136-110 victory over the Pacers. OG Anunoby scored 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists on 10-of-13 shooting from the field in the win.

The Pacers also had six players in double-figures, but their high scoring man was Jarace Walker with 16 points.

On the season, Josh Hart is averaging 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 38 percent from three

The win was the fourth in a row for the Knicks, who are trying to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference in the hunt for a top six seed. New York currently boasts a 45-25 record, trailing the Boston Celtics' 45-23 record for the two-seed in the East. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-27) and Toronto Raptors (38-29) are the closest teams below the Knicks in the standings.

The Knicks will now have two days off before taking on the Brooklyn Nets inside Barclays Center on Friday, March 20th.