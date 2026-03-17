One thing that New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller will be keeping an eye on as his favorite NBA team plays the Indiana Pacers again is the injury report.

The Knicks just beat the Pacers on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026, but the lineups may be different this time around. The Pacers are getting healthy, and Stiller is aware of this.

He posted a GIF of Luke Skywalker in a bacta tank in the fifth Star Wars movie, The Empire Strikes Back, with the caption, “Pacers starters beginning to emerge from their hyperbaric chambers since last Knicks game….”

Pacers starters beginning to emerge from their hyperbaric chambers since last Knicks game…. pic.twitter.com/s3F9vrOMpz — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2026

Unfortunately, the Pacers have had to deal with a long list of injuries this season. Several players were questionable for their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Knicks and Pacers' injury reports before their game on Mar. 17

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However, their luck may be turning around just in time for the Pacers' latest game against the Knicks. The latest injury report suggests that the likes of Micah Potter, Obi Toppin, Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Ivica Zubac, and Aaron Nesmith are all questionable for the game with their various injuries.

It remains doubtful that Pascal Siakam will be able to play, though. He is currently dealing with a right knee sprain, and he will need more time to recover.

As for the Knicks, they have significantly fewer players on the injury report. However, one of them is guard Jalen Brunson, the motor of the offense, who is doubtful for the game. Mitchell Robinson is questionable, though. Miles McBride is still out after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury.

Currently, the Pacers have the worst record in the NBA at 15-53. Still, the game is crucial for the Knicks, who are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference. They are just five games behind the Detroit Pistons (48-19). The Boston Celtics are in the middle of them with a record of 45-23.