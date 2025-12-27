The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Trae Young is on the injury report, listed as probable. Young is dealing with a right quad contusion. Here's everything we know about Trae Young's injury and his playing status vs. the Knicks.

Trae Young injury status vs. Knicks

Given that Trae Young is probable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will be suiting up against the Knicks. Young has been a fixture on the injury report this season, but has strung together four appearances for the Hawks of late, including a 30-point performance in Friday's 126-111 loss to the Heat.

The Hawks will look to snap a five-game losing streak. After winning only two of their last 11 games, Young's promising status ahead of Saturday's game gives the Hawks a much better chance on the road against one of the better teams of the Eastern Conference.

After finishing with eight points, 10 assists, and one steal in 20 minutes in his first game since October 29, Young returned to form by scoring 22 points or more in his last three outings, including a pair of 30-point performances. He's averaging 23.8 points on 50.0/89.7/44.8 percent shooting splits, 10.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game since his return.

Trae Young turned in his best performance of the season in a 152-150 loss to the Bulls, which was the highest scoring game in the NBA this season. He finished with 35 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including seven threes, and nine assists.

So, when it comes to whether Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is probably, which is good news for the Hawks.

Hawks injury report

N'Faly Dante — Out — Right knee; torn ACL

Kristaps Porzingis — Out — Illness

Trae Young — Probable — Right quad; contusion

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart — Out — Right ankle; sprain

Miles McBride — Questionable — Left ankle; sprain

Landry Shamet — Out — Right shoulder; sprain