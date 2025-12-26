New York Knicks reserve Tyler Kolek saved his team from a disastrous NBA Christmas Day. Although his team became the recipient of a poster dunk from Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell posterized OG Anunoby of the Knicks in epic fashion. Yet Kolek sent a message after that sequence postgame via Ian Begley of SNY Knicks.

“If he ran and did a regular layup, I wouldn't have caught up to him – he wanted to do some windmill s–t,” Kolek said in the locker room.

That viscous throwdown happened with under 1:30 left, as Mitchell sliced the lead to 123-121.

Kolek and the Knicks, however, snatched the win by erasing a 17-point deficit.

Knicks, Tyler Kolek spark reactions in epic win over Cavaliers

The Knicks got into the holiday spirit with this postgame graphic released on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Jalen Brunson dropped 34 on the Cavs including through step back threes. But again, Kolek's epic fourth quarter surge (11 of his 16 points came in that quarter) drew lots of praise.

Kolek even was one assist away from a double-double off the bench. Head coach Mike Brown raved about the non-starters after the Knicks victory.

“Our bench was fantastic,” Brown told reporters. “Our bench basically won the game for us.”

Kolek, meanwhile, embraced his role outside of coming off the bench.

“When you're a point guard, you're an extension of the coach,” Kolek said of Brown. “If he's trying to get his message across, he's going to say it to you. Maybe he didn't mean it at you, but he's trying to get it across to everyone on the team.”

New York is now 21-9 overall this season including improving to 15-2 inside Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are also now three games behind the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Pistons at 24-6 overall.