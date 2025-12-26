St. John's basketball head coach Rick Pitino had a victory lap regarding his NBA Draft outlook on Tyler Kolek following his performance in the New York Knicks' 126-124 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Christmas holiday on Thursday afternoon.

Kolek is going through his second year in the NBA with the Knicks. Following a solid collegiate career at George Mason and Marquette, he has made strides as he earned a solid role in the rotation as a spark plug off the bench.

Pitino provided his thoughts on Kolek in the leadup to the 2024 NBA Draft. He viewed him as a potential first-round selection, but the Portland Trail Blazers got him 34th overall in the second round. They later sent him to New York in exchange for future draft compensation.

“Tyler Kolek is a sleeper pick in the late first round. He’s better than people think -sees the play before it happens,” Pitino wrote.

Kolek dominated in the Christmas game against Cleveland. In 25 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 16 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and a block. He shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

After the game, Pitino reposted the tweet with a GIF of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski smiling, confirming his sentiments back in 2024.

How Tyler Kolek, Knicks played against Cavaliers

Rick Pitino is proud to see Tyler Kolek making solid contributions in the NBA for the Knicks. His big display against the Cavaliers was a major example of his rise in the rotation.

It took a while for New York to get into the game. They went down early as Cleveland led by as much as 17 points during the first half. Despite this, the hosts fought back as they ignited a rally in the second quarter, trading blows before landing the last punch in the fourth period.

Perimeter shooting and stocks (steals and blocks) made the difference in this matchup. The Knicks prevailed in both categories by making 21 3-pointers and recording 13 stocks. It wasn't the same for the Cavaliers as they converted 15 triples and made seven stocks.

Six players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Kolek. Jalen Brunson led the way with 34 points, four assists, two steals, and a rebound. He shot 10-of-25 overall, including 6-of-12 from downtown, and 8-of-10 from the charity stripe. Jordan Clarkson came next with 25 points and three steals, Josh Hart had 15 points and five rebounds, Mikal Bridges put up 12 points and four assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns provided 11 points and 14 rebounds.

New York improved to a 21-9 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games above the Boston Celtics and 3.5 games above the Toronto Raptors while trailing the Detroit Pistons by three games.

The Knicks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.