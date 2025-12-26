The New York Knicks authored their most dramatic win and biggest comeback of the season on Christmas Day, erasing a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 126–124, at Madison Square Garden. The win improved New York to 21–9 and strengthened its grip on second place in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks point guard and last season's Clutch Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson, led the rally and finished with 34 points and four assists, including 13 points in the fourth quarter. He shot 6-of-12 from three-point range and knocked down the go-ahead three with 1:05 remaining.

Brunson credited the atmosphere inside MSG for helping turn the game around.

“Just our fan base, our fans are electric, and yeah, it was crazy, and I think Christmas has something to do with it,” Brunson told reporters after the win in the team’s locker room. “The way our bench really got us back in the game, and they got the crowd fired up as well.”

It was Cleveland who controlled much of the night. The Cavaliers opened the game on an 18-3 run and led 38-23 after the first quarter behind Donovan Mitchell’s hot start. Cleveland shot 13-of-19 in the opening period and led by as many as 17 early in the fourth after building a 103-86 advantage. The Cavs also won the third quarter 38-24, taking a 96-84 lead into the final frame.

As essential aa Brunson’s scoring was, New York’s comeback hinged on its bench. Jordan Clarkson played his best game of the season, scoring 25 points and hitting five three-pointers. Tyler Kolek contributed 16 points, nine assists, and shot 4-of-5 from deep, finishing with a team-high plus-minus that ranged from +23 to +24 across reports. Kolek also made a crucial defensive play late, blocking Donovan Mitchell on a chase-down that was overturned from a foul after review.

Mitchell Robinson made a huge difference on the glass. In just 17 minutes, Robinson grabbed 13 rebounds, eight of them offensive, repeatedly extending possessions during the Knicks’ late surge. He did not score, but his rebounding directly led to multiple second-chance three-pointers during a 13-2 run that changed momentum. It wasn’t an easy matchup for Karl-Anthony Towns, but he still came through with 11 points and 14 rebounds, including a clutch late put-back and two pressure-free throws in the final seconds.

New York’s shooting and extra possessions ended up being the game-changers. The Knicks hit 21 three-pointers at a 48% clip, pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, and forced momentum-shifting turnovers after the Cavaliers had led for the majority of the game. Cleveland, which entered the night 13-0 when leading after three quarters, went just 9-of-27 in the fourth.

Donovan Mitchell was the Cavaliers' best man with 34 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Darius Garland recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. Evan Mobley returned from a five-game absence due to a Grade 1 left calf strain and added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jaylon Tyson chipped in 16 points off the bench.

New York finished with six players in double figures and improved to 15-2 at home, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder for the league’s best home record. Cleveland fell to 17-15 and seventh in the East. The Knicks' next travels to face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, while the Cavaliers will take on the Houston Rockets.