Out of all the guys on the New York Knicks, OG Anunoby has stood out not just in terms of talent but also in terms of boastfulness. After the Knicks won the NBA Cup, he said they were a real contender from then on.

He has grown in ways thanks to the mentorship of NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. Specifically, Anunoby attributes his growth as a sharpshooter to learning from Nowitkzi, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

“Now in Year 9, Anunoby has combined his physical gifts, smarts, and experiences into a defensive season on par with, or even better than, ones he’s had in the past,” Edwards wrote.

“Last year, Anunoby said he reached out to Dirk Nowitzki to pick his brain on shooting. The two discussed several tips and tricks. When asked if he’s ever called a defensive legend to pick their brain in the same way, Anunoby smiled.”

“I don’t need to,” he said. “He’s right.”

So far, Anunoby is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Plus, he has a defensive rating of 113.1. However, Anunoby's defensive abilities didn't come through when trying to contain Donovan Mitchell on Christmas Day against the Cavs.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 23-9 and have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The results of Dirk's mentorship have been productive .

Since hopping on a call with Dirk, Anunoby has not only taken his words to heart but has followed through. He saw a 40% increase in his three-point shooting during the stretch in which the Knicks won the NBA Cup.

During the title game against the Spurs, he scored 20 points in the first half and shot 8-for-10 from the field.

Altogether, Anunoby finished the game with 28 points and nine rebounds, along with five three-pointers.