The New York Knicks are bouncing back from a recent slump as they prepare take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. They are currently on a four-game winning streak. However, they will be without certain players due to injury.

According to the NBA Injury Report, five players are on the list. They are Josh Hart, Dillion Jones, Miles McBride, Kevin McCullar Jr., Pacome Dadiet, and Trey Jemison III.

Hart is listed as probable due to soreness in his right ankle. McCullar, Jemison, and Jones are questionable as they are all two-way players. Meanwhile, McBride is referred to as doubtful due to a left ankle injury.

Dadiet is the only one out due to a right knee injury and playing in the NBA G League.

Article Continues Below

It was against the Blazers on Jan. 11 that saw Hart make his return following an ankle injury. In total, he scored 18 points and dished out six assists as the Knicks won 123-114.

Meanwhile, Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Also, McBride is averaging 12.8 points per game.

Furthermore, the Blazers have six players listed as out on the injury report. Damien Lillard is out with an injury left Achilles tendon. Also, Kris Murray is out with a lumbar strain. Blake Wesley and Duop Reath are both out with right foot fractures.

The Knicks are currently 29-18 and ranked second in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Blazers are 23-25 and 9th in the Western Conference standings. Plus, they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.