The New York Knicks have been without Josh Hart due to injury since their Christmas Day win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the team has struggled in his absence. Since then, the Knicks have gone 3-5 as he’s been sidelined for the past eight games. But help is on the way as the Knicks square off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Josh Hart will officially make his return from the ankle injury that’s kept him out during the Knicks game against the Blazers, as per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The Knicks are in the midst of a four-game road trip, and are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Hart has developed into the one of the best role players in the NBA. This season, he’s alternated between coming off the bench and being in the starting lineup. He’s appeared in 28 games, including 14 starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Hart is in his third full season with the Knicks after being acquired at the 2022-23 trade deadline. He began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Blazers.

Even with the team's recent skid, the Knicks are 24-14 and essentially tied with the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.