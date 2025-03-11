The New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 133-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. The win improved the Knicks’ record to 41-23 as they continue their push toward securing a strong position in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

OG Anunoby delivered a standout performance, finishing with 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. According to StatsMuse, Anunoby became the first Knicks player since Nate Robinson in 2009 to record at least 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and five steals in a single game. His all-around effort on both ends of the floor played a major role in New York’s emphatic win.

Anunoby is in his ninth NBA season and second with the Knicks, continues to establish himself as a key contributor on both ends of the floor. Through 58 games this season, the 27-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range. His ability to impact the game offensively and defensively has made him an essential piece for New York, particularly in the absence of Jalen Brunson.

OG Anunoby steps up as Knicks navigate road trip without Jalen Brunson

In recent weeks, Anunoby has taken on an even greater role, elevating his production to help stabilize the Knicks amid injuries and a tough stretch of games. Over his last five contests, he has increased his averages to 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc. His scoring surge, combined with his defensive versatility, has provided a much-needed boost as the Knicks navigate a challenging Western Conference road trip.

New York will continue to lean on Anunoby and others as they remain without Jalen Brunson, who suffered a right ankle sprain in the team’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Brunson is expected to miss at least one to two weeks.

The Knicks will continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-38) on Wednesday before concluding the trip against the Golden State Warriors (37-28) on Saturday night. With Brunson sidelined, Anunoby’s expanded role will be critical in maintaining the team’s momentum as they look to build on their recent victory.